

CTV Atlantic





It was a tragic weekend in Cape Breton, where two collisions claimed the lives of two people within 48 hours.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Hornes’ Road in the Mira Gut area around 10:18 p.m. Friday.

Police say a 41-year-old man from the Glace Bay area died in the crash.

A 16-year-old boy, also from the Glace Bay area, was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cape Breton Regional Police also responded to a single-vehicle collision in South Bar around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a vehicle left Highway 28 and went over a 100-foot embankment into the water below.

Fire officials rescued the driver from the vehicle, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

No one else was inside the vehicle at the time.

Both incidents are under investigation.