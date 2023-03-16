Cape Breton rink could soon become North America's first female-only arena
A rink in Cape Breton may soon become North America's first female-only arena.
On Thursday, the Nova Scotia government announced it's spending $18.3 million on 14 community rinks across the province that are in need of critical upgrades.
That includes $8.2 million towards the Canada Games Complex at Cape Breton University (CBU) in Sydney, N.S., for a dedicated hockey hub for women and girls.
The arena has been closed for years due to the need for major upgrades, including new ice-making refrigeration equipment and a new Zamboni.
Last year, the facility was entered into the annual Kraft Hockeyville competition -- an annual contest that awards the first-place winner with $250,000 for arena upgrades. It ended up winning the grand prize, opening the door for a brighter future for the rink.
The president of the Cape Breton Blizzard organization, Christina Lamey, says Thursday's announcement is a game changer for girls and women's hockey on the island.
"We still have some more ways to go, but I think we have some great people in our corner with CBU's capital campaign and hopefully some federal government assistance as well," said Lamey.
Female hockey players in Cape Breton say they're happy with the news, adding that most times, their teams are left with few ice time options after the boys and men's teams get first picks.
"You never knew where your home games were going to be and your ice times were always switching. It will be better now," said Lorelai Sehl, a player for the Cape Breton Blizzard organization.
Samantha Morrison is the captain for Team Nova Scotia, which just achieved a history-making accomplishment after taking home silver at the 2023 Canada Winter Games.
She says she knows first-hand the gender inequity that has existed in the game.
"It's kind of hard for girls not to have a set place, a set dressing room. You have to drag your gear everywhere, where guys nine times out of 10 had their own dressing room to hang [gear] up and let it dry," she said.
Lamey says there's no clear timeline yet on when the girls and women's hockey hub will become a reality.
As part of Thursday's announcement, the province says the Cape Breton County Arena in Sydney will receive $4.3 million of the funding for updates, including new washroom and change room facilities, and accessibility and energy efficient upgrades.
The Colchester Legion Stadium in Truro, N.S., is also benefiting from the funds. The facility will receive $1 million for repairs to reopen it after it was damaged by post-tropical storm Fiona.
"These upgrades will enhance the experience of every player and every family member who enjoys the rink. And it is a fantastic opportunity for more girls and women to play hockey," said Brian Comer, minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health and MLA for Cape Breton East, on behalf of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Minister Pat Dunn.
Other rinks receiving funding include:
- Glooscap Rink in Canning will receive $2 million for structural rehabilitation
- Sackville Arena in Lower Sackville is getting $630,000 for bleacher retrofitting
- Chester Arena and Rink in Chester will get $500,000 for repairs
- Trenton Rink in Trenton will receive $300,000 for new seating and upgrades
- St. Francis Xavier University Rink in Antigonish will get $300,000 for ice plant
- Shelburne County Arena in Shelburne is getting $260,000 for roof repairs
- Queens Place Arena in Liverpool will receive $205,000 for a Zamboni
- Pictou County Wellness Centre in Westville will get $200,000 for ice surface and dressing room upgrades
- Antigonish Arena in Antigonish is getting $160,000 for heating and accessibility upgrades
- Eskasoni Arena in Eskasoni will receive $150,000 for accessibility improvements
- Bluenose Curling in New Glasgow will get $118,000 for upgrades and sprinkler system
