Nova Scotia silver winning women's hockey team returns home from Canada Games

Players from Nova Scotia’s Canada Winter Games women’s hockey team arrived back in their home province one day after achieving a history making accomplishment.

Nova Scotia shocked Ontario 3–2 in Saturday’s semifinal to advance to the gold medal game on Sunday in Charlottetown.

British Columbia won the gold medal game on Sunday over Nova Scotia, 3-0.

By winning the silver medal, Nova Scotia secured its best ever finish in women’s hockey at the Canada Games.

“We had a special group and we knew it going in, and we put together a game plan. Our girls trusted us and we trusted them and we were rewarded,” said Nova Scotia head coach Kori Cheverie.

“We said from day one that we had the best goaltending in the tournament. In time, I think these girls will be even more pumped about this result and what the accomplished this week.”

The Nova Scotia women’s hockey team’s best previous finish at the Canada Games was fifth place in 2003. Head coach Cheverie played on that team 20 years ago.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For full coverage of Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated page.