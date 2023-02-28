Cape Breton rink requests CBRM takes ownership to keep its doors open

The volunteer board for the Emera Centre Northside arena in North Sydney, N.S., says the only way the doors to the rink will remain open is if the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) takes ownership.

About 200 people attended a public meeting Monday night to hear from the board of directors that operate the centre, who were there to discuss its financial future.

The board told the crowd it has enough money left to make it through the winter months and has requested CBRM take ownership of the building after that.

According to the board, the facility continues to lose money each year and says rising costs are making it impossible to get ahead.

The Emera Centre opened in April 2011 and is home to the Northside Minor Hockey Association, which has 320 players and requires most of the ice time.

Without the centre, the association says it won't be able to operate its programs.

The board says it has applied for grants over the years to help with costs, but adds it's not enough, with the centre's power bills alone increasing 40 per cent over the last 10 years.

"Things have been hard," said Lloyd Wilkie, Emera Centre board chair. "The building is 13 years old and is in great shape, but things are starting to go. Our power bill is $220,000 for the year. That's a lot of ice time to sell."

Besides hockey, the facility is home to community meetings, concerts, school events and trade shows.