Cape Breton’s largest street hockey tournament returns after three years

Many events have made their return this year for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this weekend, that included one of the biggest road hockey tournaments in the Maritimes.

The Because You Care Cup was back in Membertou, N.S., on Saturday and Sunday.

With more than 600 participants competing in 60 teams, along with plenty more people supporting on the sidelines, the event is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation.

Organizers say the event has raised more than $400,000 since its inception.

"One of the best things about the Because You Care Cup is that it actually is a true all-ages event,” said Caitlyn MacDonald, the foundation’s manager of philanthropy, who adds that the money raised by the event goes a long way.

"Supporting people who are traveling to get their health care, supporting patient programs here. Any equipment, anything that we need, anything to strengthen health care in Cape Breton -- that's where the funds are going."

The kids who participated seemed to have some understanding of the cause they were playing for, though they could be forgiven if they focused more on the fun and competition.

"I think it's good what they're doing for the hospital,” said one young participant. “It’s just a lot of fun in general."

"It’s really, really fun to be in the finals… and also, go Cape Breton Hot Shots,” said another.

The family behind the Caleb's Courage also returned this year, both to play games and to give back. The movement’s Walk, Run & Fly fundraiser will also make its in-person return to Petersfield Park in Westmount, N.S., next weekend for the first time since the pandemic started.

"We are so excited to be back… and in-person,” said Caleb’s father, Mike MacArthur. “We're expecting a huge crowd. All the kids and families dressed up like superheroes, coming together to support all those little superheroes and support Caleb’s Courage and the paediatric patients here in Cape Breton."