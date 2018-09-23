

CTV Atlantic





SYDNEY, N.S. -- A multi-millionaire, expat Cape Bretoner now living in the United States has expressed interest in purchasing a large piece of the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles.

60-year-old Irwin Simon, the owner of a multi-billion dollar natural foods company in the U.S., could soon be the majority owner of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Cape Breton Screaming Eagles – exciting news for local hockey fans.

“Wow I saw it and couldn’t believe it, you’re talking a billionaire. Suddenly you are above the Halifax, Quebec, and Saint John,” said Eagles fan, Brent Desveaux. “You’re a prime destination for all free agent players, its mind boggling actually.”

Simon is a native of Glace Bay and confirmed in an email to CTV News that he is looking forward to giving back to the community where he grew up and bringing a championship to the fans sooner rather than later.

“Year after year we watch the team and they play really hard and make it to the first round and thy either get swept, or very close to swept out. I think fans are ready for a change in the building and I think it can only get better from here,” said fan Cyril MacDonald.

Simon says there is still a process before the deal can be finalized, team shareholders and the league have to approve but he is hoping that will be done soon.

Jim MacDonald is has been spending advertising dollars with the Eagles since day one, he’s called the last two decades “frustrating”, but hopes this will turn things around.

“As a sponsor it may mean we will have more fans coming to the game and that’s the whole goal. A new product, new owner, new life,” said MacDonald, “It could mean a positive thing for the community and the eagles area community based team, so it’s important for the community as well.”

The eagles have had some successful seasons on the ice and well known players have donned an eagles jersey over the years, but under the current ownership the team has never won the league title or even reached the finals – something that fans are hoping will change with the new owner.

“I think people have to realize winning a league title has been difficult as much as we’ve been disappointed over the years,” said Desveaux, “There are 18 teams that have the same goal, so it’s not always easy.

The team’s spokesperson tells CTV News that letters were sent to shareholders last week asking if they wanted to sell their shares in the team, and he expects this process should be finalized in the coming weeks.

The only stipulation to the deal is that the team cannot be moved.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.