Cape Breton University to lower international enrolment amid job, housing shortages

SYDNEY, N.S. -

Cape Breton University says it will scale back the recent explosion in international student enrolment, but it's unclear if doing so will ease housing and part-time job shortages.

Enrolment figures show that the Sydney, N.S., school grew by more than 3,000 students in the last year.

About 77 per cent of its 9,100 part-time and full-time students come from outside the country, with many registered in two-year business programs.

The university says it plans to cap enrolment in the popular programs and that its student population will drop to 7,000 over the next five years.

Last March, the student union president said up to 100 students were using the campus food bank on weekdays, blaming the rising cost of living and scarcity of work.

Scott Stewart, a philosophy professor who has taught at the campus for 33 years, says foreign students make a positive contribution to the community but face severe housing shortages.

He says that five years ago the total student population was about 3,500 and that there's currently a desperate need for more classroom space on campus.

