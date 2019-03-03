

CTV Atlantic





People in Cape Breton woke up to falling snow and slippery roads Sunday morning with a low pressure system that moved into the region.

The weather system hit Southern Nova Scotia Saturday morning, eventually making its way upwards towards Cape Breton.

People driving the streets Sunday morning said it was best to stay off the roads.

“We were fishtailing all over the place this morning,” said Nick Cormier, who was making his way to Sunday church. “Yeah, they’re quite a mess, but you know, we had to come out here.”

“They were slippery. A lot of people were going pretty slow. I got four studded tires on, so I wasn’t too bad,” said Leo Peters.

With another system expected to hit Cape Breton Island Monday morning, many spent their day trying to beat the snowfall as they dug themselves out.

“She’s still flying,” said Taylor MacDonald. “Not a deterrent yet, got to clean it up at least, you know. Got to stay ahead of it, eh?”

By mid-afternoon, the snow did slowed down on the island making it easier for clean-up crews.

Another low pressure system is expected to hit Cape Breton Island Monday morning bringing a mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain.

Areas like the Cape Breton Highlands and Inverness County could see gusts of winds as high as 160 kilometres per hour Monday afternoon into evening.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald