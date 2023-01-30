Car crashes into Whitney Pier home; no word on injuries

There is no word on injuries after a vehicle crashed into a home in Whitney Pier, N.S., on Monday.

Video by CTV News taken just after 11 a.m. shows a blue car smashed through the front of a home at the corner of Victoria Road and Payne Street.

Traffic in the area was blocked off and was being rerouted until the vehicle was removed and towed away around noon.

There is no information yet on the cause of the crash.