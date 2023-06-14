Carbon tax concerns continue as July draws near

As increased carbon tax-induced fuel cost concerns continue to mount, Liberal Party Leader Zach Churchill said Nova Scotia’s old cap and trade system, scrapped by Premier Tim Houston last year, actually stabilized prices at the pumps from 2019 to 2023.

“They increased at only one cent per litre,” said Churchill.

Churchill added, with the carbon tax set to be implemented next month, Nova Scotian’s should brace for a price hike at the pumps, and he’s proposing a solution.

“Cut income tax, which will help Nova Scotia to keep money in their pockets,” said Churchill. “Freeze the provincial portion of the gas tax to mitigate the impact of carbon pricing at the pumps. “

Churchill also called on the Nova Scotia government to implement a universal school lunch program to help with cost of living concerns.

“A carbon tax is just one tool to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Nova Scotia has a better plan,” said Nova Scotia Environment Minister Tim Halman in an email to CTV.

He did not provide the latest details of that plan.

In New Brunswick, the Energy and Utilities Board confirmed gasoline and diesel prices will climb roughly 8 cents per litre starting in July.

“Home heating fuel will be about a 15-cents a litre increase,” said New Brunswick Natural Resources and Energy Development Minister Mike Holland.

