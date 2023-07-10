Carrie Low tells review board about her trauma from N.S. police handling of rape case

Carrie Low talks to media outside court in Halifax, Monday, Sept.16, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Tutton) Carrie Low talks to media outside court in Halifax, Monday, Sept.16, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Tutton)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island