ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Case against man charged in death of Byron Carr set over until March

    Todd Joseph Gallant is pictured in a handout photo from Charlottetown Police Services. Todd Joseph Gallant is pictured in a handout photo from Charlottetown Police Services.
    Share

    The case against a man charged in the 1988 murder of Byron Carr has been put over for a month.

    The lawyer representing Todd Joseph Gallant, also known as Todd Irving, appeared on the accused’s behalf in a Charlottetown court Thursday morning.

    Chris Montigny spoke to the judge for about a minute. He confirmed Gallant had applied for legal aid, that they were waiting for disclosure from the prosecution, and were not ready to proceed at this time.

    The defense and crown agreed to put the case over for a month to allow time to go over the evidence. The judge adjourned the case until March 7.

    “We’re just trying to sort out what’s going to happen, in terms of next steps, so today was really just to adjourn it, figure out what’s going on, get disclosure, understand what the issues are. So it’s really early days at this point,” said Montigny.

    Police say Byron Carr was murdered in his Charlottetown home on Nov. 11, 1988. (Source: Charlottetown Police Services)

    Carr, who was 36 at the time of his death, was last seen around 3 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1988. He was driving a 1987 white Ford Tempo near the corner of Richmond Street and Prince Street.

    According to a previous police news release, Carr was found dead 31 hours later in the bedroom of his home on Lapthorn Avenue, about 1.5 kilometres away.

    The case was cold for 35 years before an arrest last week.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some see a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Mother, 2 girls in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London

    A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.

    UNRWA says it may be forced to shut down by the end of February

    The aid group that has been working to help the 2.3 million Palestinians facing what the United Nations has deemed a humanitarian crisis in Gaza may ‘be forced’ to shut down operations by the end of February due to numerous countries pulling their support.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News