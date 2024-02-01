Case against man charged in death of Byron Carr set over until March

The case against a man charged in the 1988 murder of Byron Carr has been put over for a month.

The lawyer representing Todd Joseph Gallant, also known as Todd Irving, appeared on the accused’s behalf in a Charlottetown court Thursday morning.

Chris Montigny spoke to the judge for about a minute. He confirmed Gallant had applied for legal aid, that they were waiting for disclosure from the prosecution, and were not ready to proceed at this time.

The defense and crown agreed to put the case over for a month to allow time to go over the evidence. The judge adjourned the case until March 7.

“We’re just trying to sort out what’s going to happen, in terms of next steps, so today was really just to adjourn it, figure out what’s going on, get disclosure, understand what the issues are. So it’s really early days at this point,” said Montigny.

Police say Byron Carr was murdered in his Charlottetown home on Nov. 11, 1988. (Source: Charlottetown Police Services)

Carr, who was 36 at the time of his death, was last seen around 3 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1988. He was driving a 1987 white Ford Tempo near the corner of Richmond Street and Prince Street.

According to a previous police news release, Carr was found dead 31 hours later in the bedroom of his home on Lapthorn Avenue, about 1.5 kilometres away.

The case was cold for 35 years before an arrest last week.