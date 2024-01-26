Man charged with first-degree murder in Charlottetown man's 1988 death

Police in Charlottetown say a 56-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains in connection with the 1988 homicide of Byron Carr.

Chief Brad MacConnell, with Charlottetown Police Services, identified the accused as Todd Joseph Gallant of Souris, P.E.I., during a Friday afternoon news conference.

Gallant, who also uses the name Todd Joseph Irving, was arrested just before noon Thursday.

“We have significant forensic evidence to believe he is responsible for the death of Byron Carr,” MacConnell said.

Carr was last seen around 3 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1988, driving a 1987 white Ford Tempo near the corner of Richmond Street and Prince Street.

According to a previous police news release, Carr was found dead 31 hours later in the bedroom of his home on Lapthorn Avenue, about 1.5 kilometres away.

Police said Carr was strangled and stabbed following a sexual encounter with another man.

At the time of the murder, Gallant was 21-years-old and believed to be living in the Charlottetown area.

A second person was also arrested Thursday in connection with the case.

“However, that individual was released late yesterday afternoon. Our investigation continues to determine why, if any, involvement this individual had in activities involving Byron Carr’s death," MacConnell said.

Police say they will not be releasing any identifying information about that person at this time.

“The scope of this investigation has been extensive. We’ve leveraged advanced DNA testing and investigative genetic genealogy to lead us to the arrest of Todd Joseph Gallant,” MacConnell said.

The chief thanked Carr’s family for their patience and support throughout the investigation.

“We only wish we could have given these answers sooner,” he said.

“There’s still much work to be done, but we hope this arrest will give you some of the peace of mind you’ve longed for.”

Byron’s brother, John Carr, thanked police and the public for their help over the past few decades.

“It’s amazing how many calls we got. People trying to help, a lot of misinformation unfortunately, but they were trying and it was in goodness and kindness that they were doing it, so we appreciate that,” he said.

John Carr says his parents have since passed away, but were there during Friday’s annoucement “in spirit.”

“This would have been very important to them as the next step in pursuing justice for Byron.”

