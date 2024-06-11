Casino Nova Scotia donates to Cape Breton Regional Hospital in name of Bruce Guthro

Bruce Guthro is remembered as many things, including an amazing musician, as well as a philanthropist, and Casino Nova Scotia is continuing his legacy with a sizable donation to a cause that was near to his heart.

That donation comes in the form of $10,000 which will be used for the cancer centre at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

“The Cape Breton Cancer Centre sees 45,000 patient visits per year, this new centre is going to allow us to give better care to these patients closer to home,” said Caitlyn MacDonald with the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation.

“It’s going to allow us to provide different programs to those that are going through cancer treatment.”

Guthro’s relationship with Casino Nova Scotia goes much deeper than just slot machines or blackjack. In fact, the casino’s Halifax theatre was renamed in Guthro’s honour in December.

“Casino Nova Scotia, we’ve had a long standing partnership and friendship with Bruce over the years, I think everyone knows how passionate he was about Cape Breton, and the cancer care here at home, so we thought it was fitting to honour his legacy to make this donation,” said Ron Blinkhorn with Casino Nova Scotia.

“Bruce has hosted the vast majority of his songwriter circles at our Halifax property in our showroom.”

And just like the casino, Guthro will also have his mark put onto the new centre.

“Because Bruce was such a wonderful friend of the foundation, and we’ve seen the community come together to celebrate his life, we’re going to have a space dedicated in the new cancer centre in his honour,” said MacDonald.

Bruce Guthro sings into a mic in an undated file photo. Guthro’s sister, Linda Mcgean, says she is proud to see is legacy continue to live on.

“To see his legacy live on through that both in the renaming of the room but also the donations and generosity of fundraising that continues,” said Mcgean.

“I know while Bruce was alive he prided himself, silently oftentimes, in helping, but in this case his memory lives on, and I know him, Jodie, and Dylan are so proud of the legacy that he’s left and they’re really trying to continue that on.”

