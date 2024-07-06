Cavendish Beach Music Festival continues rain or shine

The largest multi-day outdoor music festival in Atlantic Canada has officially kicked-off, with some of the biggest names in country music visiting our region.

Despite rain in the forecast, the usually quiet Cavendish Beach was stocked-full with eager music lovers from all across the country for the Cavendish Beach Music Festival.

Events kicked off Friday, and according to the company coordinating the festival things went smooth for the first day.

“There’s always kinks but it’s going pretty well today,” said Ben Murphy in an interview with CTV’s Katie Kelly on Friday.

As usual, the festival brings out top names from country music each year. With over 50 acts to see this year, the headliners include names like Brothers Osborne who performed Friday, Tyler Childers who is set for Saturday, and Zac Brown Band set for Sunday.

One of the artists that hit the stage Friday was Mackenzie Porter, who is also set to host this year’s Canadian Country Music Awards.

Porter was part of the festival back in 2022, and says she the event ranks high on her list of favourites.

“Literally this is my favourite festival,” Porter told CTV’s Katie Kelly in an interview Friday.

This year the festival has undergone some changes in hopes of making thing easier for festival-goers.

Big changes this year includes an app to navigate the festival easier, and a new bracelet for a ticket, which is also doubles as a form of payment throughout the weekend.

“The bracelets, pay only by bracelet, so I encourage people to attach their credit cards and there’ll be no issues once you get on site,” said Murphy.

“It makes it definitely smooth, it’s your ticket and your payment, so it’s just one thing you need on you and that’s it.”

Rain or shine, the festival is set to continue.

“I don’t even know if it’s worth a rain jacket, so we’ll see, and rain always brings a good time too,” said Murphy.

With files from CTV's Katie Kelly.

