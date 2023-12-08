Celebrity chef and Nova Scotia First Nation team up to create meal kits with venison

MILLBROOK FIRST NATION, N.S. -

A First Nation in Nova Scotia has collaborated with a celebrity chef to create meal kits for band members that feature meat from nuisance deer shot by crossbow hunters during an annual cull.

Gerald Gloade, consultation manager with the Millbrook First Nation, near Truro, N.S., says the kits include three recipes and a spice rub created by Ray Bear, a celebrated Cree chef who is well known on the East Coast.

The 60 kits are composed of vegetables, flour, potatoes, butter, herbs and enough vacuum-sealed venison to make a stew with dumplings, a meat pie, and a deer meat roast -- and each meal can feed four to six people.

The kits were packed for distribution today in green bags that feature a logo -- designed by Gloade -- that says "Kwe Fresh." Kwe is the Mi'kmaq word for hello.

Fed up with nuisance deer raiding gardens and colliding with vehicles, the Town of Truro hired four crossbow hunters last year to kill deer spotted inside town limits, where the use of firearms is banned.

In co-operation with the town, the Millbrook band implemented its own deer management plan last year, which resulted in the killing of 12 deer, the frozen carcasses of which were given away for food.

Gloade says his wife came up with the meal kit idea, which was quickly embraced by the band council.

