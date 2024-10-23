CEO of N.B. potato chip company taking 'extended leave of absence' after arrest

The president and CEO of New Brunswick-based Covered Bridge Potato Chips is taking an “extended leave of absence” after being charged with domestic violence this past weekend.

Ryan Albright was arrested in Bangor, Maine early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department told CTV News on Tuesday that police responded to a report of a “family fight,” and that the alleged victim sustained minor injuries. Police confirmed Albright has since been released from custody.

The company posted the following statement on its Facebook page on Wednesday:

“This announcement follows the notice that company President and CEO Ryan Albright has chosen to take an extended leave of absence in light of recent personal health challenges.

“The company and its employees would like to acknowledge the tremendous contribution that Mr. Albright has made to the advancement of the company and wish he and his family well with their personal plans.”

The statement also said shareholders have appointed Brook Dickinson, who has worked for the company for more than 15 years, as executive vice-president of Covered Bridge Potato Chips.

A request for further comment from Dickinson wasn’t immediately returned on Wednesday.

The company said it employs 100 people in Atlantic Canada.

The Covered Bridge Potato Chips facility in Waterville, N.B., was destroyed by fire on March 1, 2024. No one was injured.

Albright told CTV News in May that he hoped to rebuild and reopen a new factory on the same site in late 2025.

