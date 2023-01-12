CFL commissioner floats idea of 'temporary-permanent' stadium in Maritimes

There is a new chapter unfolding in the ongoing dialogue about the Maritimes getting a CFL stadium in the future.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie told reporters earlier this week, he is now open to the concept of placing a 10th CFL team in the Maritimes and having the team play in a temporary pop-up stadium, similar to the venue that currently houses the Halifax Wanderers.

The commissioner said it’s probably not realistic to ask levels of government and private investors to build a stadium for the team.

“I think we’ve recognized that asking a region to build a stadium when they never had a team before may be a stretch,” Ambrosie told the website 3downnation.

“But could we expand the stadium using a temporary-permanent concept? Could we do that and use that as a platform to build a future for football in a marketplace? That conversation has helped this and we hope that that’ll advance discussions in the Maritimes.”

Ambrosie said having the team play in a temporary stadium over a period of years, could prove the CFL can thrive in the region and justify the funding for a future permanent stadium.

He mentioned Halifax and possibly Moncton as locations.

Halifax mayor Mike Savage responded to the commissioner's comments.

“The only way it’ll work in Halifax if they’re in the short term if there is a modified format, call it bleachers if you will, that allows people to come together and watch sport,” said Savage.

“What is not on the table is a $200-million stadium. Is there another way to do it? I don’t know yet and there may well be. We have a couple of facilities in Halifax that may be tailored in a way that can get enough people to watch football.”

Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie delivers his annual state of the league address to reporters during the CFL Grey Cup week in Calgary, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol)

TSN CFL Insider Dave Naylor says the idea of a temporary pop-up stadium is more realistic.

“They give you a much lower ceiling, and it might be easier to convince municipality or businesses to contribute to a stadium project once there is already a team,” Naylor said.

He added that there are plenty of examples of short-term stadiums preceding permanent venues.

“Look at the stadium the Blue Jays began playing it in 1977,” said Naylor. “It was not up to major-league standards and was not by anybody’s idea of a Major League Baseball facility. But if they had waited until Toronto built one, there would never be any Blue Jays.”

The CFL’s regular season game Touchdown Atlantic returns to the Maritimes this year. The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts are set to play at Saint Mary’s University Huskies Stadium in Halifax on July 29.