Charlottetown’s Confederation Centre of the Arts getting nearly $50M for renovations

Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown will see major renovations of its south pavilion, including a remodelling of the former library, which moved to the Dominion Building on Queen Street in 2022.

Other upgrades announced Wednesday include new solar panels, the creation of green spaces and improvements to the centre’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system.

The centre says the renovations are necessary “to address significant barriers to accessibility and energy efficiency.”

The centre says the renovations are part of the first phase of the project, with the second phase to focus on north entries off Grafton Street, its art gallery and theatre.

The federal government is contributing $25 million toward the project and more than $2.3 million through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency – Innovative Communities Fund.

The province is providing $20 million and the centre is contributing $16.5 million in donations.

The funds will also be used to establish the National Cultural Leadership Institute.

“We are grateful to the Government of Canada and the Province of Prince Edward Island for this historic infrastructure investment into the National Cultural Leadership Institute at Confederation Centre of the Arts,” says Confederation Centre of the Arts CEO Steve Bellamy in a release from Infrastructure Canada.

“This investment will facilitate significant growth in programming and partnerships through the establishment of an Arts Innovation Hub for the creation of new Canadian work, an Arts Academy for training and leadership development, and the Charlottetown Forum for convening on topics of importance to all Canadians.”

The Confederation Centre of the Arts opened 60 years ago to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Charlottetown Conference.

