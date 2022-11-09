New library learning centre officially opens in Charlottetown

The Charlottetown Library Learning Centre had its official opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday.

The 42,000 square foot modern centre can be found on the ground floor of the Dominion Building on Queen Street. The new location is more than triple the size of the Confederation Centre Public Library, which closed in April.

The library then moved to the new learning centre, which opened its doors on July 18.

The new facility was funded through federal, provincial and municipal governments.

The Charlottetown Library Learning Centre Inc. also contributed with fundraising efforts over the past four years.

“We were excited about the potential when we first presented the concept of the facility, and the reality today is even more than we had imagined,” said board chair Brian Howatt in a Wednesday press release. “This new facility will provide the people of Charlottetown and the entire province with a truly world-class facility, and we are very thankful for the support of all the financial partners and supporters.”

The larger centre means people can browse through more books, DVDs and e-books and use newer electronics.

It also includes a maker space, a podcast recording booth, a gaming zone, meeting rooms, a rental space and more.

P.E.I.’s education and lifelong learning minister says the Charlottetown Library Learning Centre is a welcoming and engaging space for all ages.

“We are already seeing so many Islanders use the new centre for learning, accessing resources, meeting up with colleagues, or as a space to gather with friends,” said Natalie Jameson in the release. “Everyone in the community, and across the province, will feel the benefits of the centre and its programs and services for years to come.”