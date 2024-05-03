ATLANTIC
    • Chef Ben Kelly’s pico de gallo

    Ingredients:

    • 1/4 cup red onion, minced
    • 1 tbsp garlic, minced
    • 2 tbsp pickled jalapenos, minced
    • 2 tbsp cilantro, minced
    • 1 cup tomatoes, minced
    • 1 lime, juice and zest
    • 1/2 tsp kosher salt
    • 1/4 tsp cumin
    • 2 tsp red wine vinegar

    Instructions:

    1. Put all the ingredients in a medium mixing bowl. Mix well.
    2. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed with salt and pepper.
    3. Transfer the pico de gallo to a small serving bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap.
    4. Put the bowl in the fridge and let the pico rest for one hour to allow the flavours to come together.
    5. Serve the salsa right away or store it in the fridge for up to 24 hours.

