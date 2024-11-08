Chilly and windy start to the weekend; rain likely for Remembrance Day

A passing cold front will cause some chilly and windy weather in the Maritimes on Saturday. Conditions will improve on Sunday, with some rain likely for Remembrance Day on Monday.

Cold and windy Saturday

A cold front is crossing the Maritimes Friday. The front is producing scattered showers and will be followed by a return to a more northerly wind. The change in wind direction will allow for a fresh shot of some chillier air to move out of northern Quebec and into the Maritimes Saturday.

Low temperatures for much of the region will fall into a range of zero-to-four degrees Friday night. Areas of northern New Brunswick will be between zero and -2 degrees. High temperatures Saturday will mostly top out between two and seven degrees.

A high and gusty northerly wind will be quite noticeable Saturday. Widespread gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and as high as 70-to-90 km/h are expected on exposed areas of the northern coastline of P.E.I. and eastern Nova Scotia. The stronger winds present over the Cabot Strait have already caused Marine Atlantic to advise about cancelled and rescheduled sailings.

A windy and chilly Saturday for the Maritimes. A mix of flurries and showers in eastern parts of the region.

Weekend flurries and showers

A round of flurries and showers is expected to develop off the Gulf of St. Lawrence and will move into the eastern coastline of New Brunswick, eastern Nova Scotia, and P.E.I. Saturday morning.

Little snow accumulation is expected where flurries occur. An exception may be the highest elevation of the Cape Breton Highlands. There are indications that some snow amounts may approach five-to-10 centimetres there.

Improved conditions are expected for Sunday as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west. The wind will dimmish and it will be a mostly sunny day. Seasonably cool high temperatures of six-to-11 degrees are expected.

A chance of some accumulating snow in the Cape Breton Highlands indicated for Saturday.

Remembrance Day rain

A Texas low will bring back rain and showers to the Maritimes Monday as it moves in out of Quebec.

While there may be some change in the timing of the rain’s arrival, it looks likely to be present for Remembrance Day ceremonies in the region. The damp weather will be accompanied by a southwesterly wind of 20 gusting 30-to-50 km/h. High temperatures will rise into the high single digits and low teens.

Plan for wet weather to be present for Remembrance Day ceremonies this year. Especially for western parts of the region.