FREDERICTON -- A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed against a Fredericton massage therapist who allegedly recorded secret videos of more than 100 female patients in various states of undress.

The videos were only discovered by the executor of Pierre Charles Wust's estate after he died in January, and no charges were ever laid.

The documents, filed today with the New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench, say Wust secretly videotaped patients between 2008 and 2017, including some minors.

Fredericton police will only say they are investigating a complaint of voyeurism against a deceased individual and there is no further risk to the public.

The College of Massage Therapists of New Brunswick hired its own private investigator, who determined no other current or former therapists were aware of Wust's conduct.

Jolanta Kurz, who was owner of the Myoflex Massage and Rejuvenation Clinic when Wust worked there, said Thursday she was unaware of the alleged videotaping.

Pamela Moxon and Bridget Thornton, two of Wust's clients, say they decided to come forward to be the representative plaintiffs in the case after police showed them their videos.

Lawyer John McKiggan and the two women are urging other clients to come forward to police and the law firm to become part of the possible class action.