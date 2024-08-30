ATLANTIC
    • Aussie Burgers with The Lot

    Ingredients:

    • 4 burger patties
    • 4 hamburger buns
    • 8 slices bacon
    • 4 slices cheddar cheese
    • 4 lettuce leaves
    • 4 slices tomato
    • 4 slices pickled beetroot
    • 4 pickles
    • 4 pineapple rings
    • 4 eggs
    • Mayonnaise, mustard, and ketchup

    Instructions:

    1. Precook four slices bacon until crispy and set aside.
    2. Slice tomato, pineapple (you can grill if preferred), beetroot, pickles, and set aside.
    3. Preheat grill or cast iron pan to medium/medium high.
    4. Cook burger patties until well done or 160 F internal.
    5. Add cheese to burger patties to melt.
    6. Toast four hamburger buns on grill or in pan.
    7. Fry four eggs over easy and set aside.
    8. Assemble burger by adding mayo, ketchup, and mustard to bun.
    9. Add patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato slice, bacon, beetroot, pineapple, pickle slice, and egg.

    Enjoy!

