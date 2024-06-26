ATLANTIC
    • Canada Day Strawberry cucumber salad

    Ingredients:

    • 2 cups chopped strawberries
    • 2 cups chopped cucumbers (mini for extra crunch)
    • ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
    • 5 leaves chopped basil
    • 5 leaves chopped mint

    Dressing directions:

    • Juice and zest of a lime
    • 1 Tbsp olive oil
    • 2 Tbsp honey

    Preparation:

    1. Add dressing ingredients to a jar, shake, set aside.
    2. Add all salad ingredients in a bowl, pour dressing overtop and toss just before serving.
    3. Enjoy and celebrate!

