ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Fudgy Brownies

    CML Kitchen 2020
    Ingredients:

    • 1 egg
    • 1/3 cup cottage cheese
    • 3 tbsp cocoa powder
    • 2 tbsp maple syrup
    • 1 tbsp chocolate chips
    • 1 tbsp peanut butter, melted

    Directions:

    1. Blend first 4 ingredients together until smooth.
    2. Pour into a greased microwave safe dish.
    3. Stir in chocolate chips.
    4. Microwave for 3 minutes, or until done.
    5. Drizzle peanut butter over top.

