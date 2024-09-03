ATLANTIC
    • Italian Meatball Wrap

    meatball wrap
    Ingredients:

    • 1 ½ lb ground chicken (0.7 kg)
    • 4 sun-dried tomatoes in oil, drained and finely-chopped
    • 1 green onion, thinly sliced
    • 1 tsp Italian seasoning cooking spray
    • 1 red or yellow pepper, cut into strips
    • 1 Spanish onion, medium, cut into rings
    • olive oil
    • Salt to taste
    • Pepper to taste
    • 4 – 6 whole wheat tortilla, large
    • 1 tomato sauce, small jar, warmed

    Directions:

    1. Mix ground chicken with sun-dried tomatoes, green onion and Italian seasoning. Form into meatballs (slightly smaller than a golf ball). Spread out on a baking sheet sprayed with cooking spray.
    2. Toss red or yellow pepper strips and onion with a splash of olive oil and pinches of salt and pepper. Spread out on another baking sheet and spray lightly with cooking oil. Arrange oven racks in top and bottom third of oven.
    3. Bake in preheated 400°F (200°C) oven, placing chicken meatballs on bottom oven rack and pepper strips and onion rings on top rack.
    4. Bake until meatballs are firm when pressed and the juices are clear when pierced with a knife tip or meat thermometer registers 165°F (74°C). Veggies should be tender; about 20 minutes.
    5. Warm tortillas in oven, then place a few meatballs in centre of each. Warm tomato sauce in a pot on stove.
    6. Top tortillas with pepper strips and onion rings and drizzle with warmed tomato sauce. Roll up and cut filled wrap in half, wrapping them in parchment paper or foil squares, twisting one end closed and leaving the other end open, deli style (for less spills and neater eating).

    This recipe plus more chicken recipes, food safety information and nutrition information can be found at chicken.ca

