Recipe: Rhubarb Marmalade, Yogurt, and Granola Breakfast Cups
Published Tuesday, June 1, 2021 10:42AM ADT
Serves: 4
Prep time: 1.5 hrs
Rhubarb Marmalade Ingredients:
(Yields 5 – 6 Cups)
- 1 lbs (3 cups) rhubarb, diced
- 1 medium orange with peel
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup maple syrup
- ¼ cup water
- 2 basil leaves
- 4 mint leaves
Breakfast Cups for 4 Ingredients:
- 400 gm vanilla Greek yogurt
- 4 tbsp granola of your choice
- 1 tbsp pistachios, chopped
Directions:
- Combine 3 cups chopped rhubarb, 1 cup sugar, 1 cup of maple syrup, and ¼ cup of water in Dutch oven or other heavy bottom pot.
- Blend 1 orange with peel and add to mixture.
- Tear and add 4 mint leaves and 2 basil leaves.
- Bring to a boil for 1 – 2 minutes.
- Reduce heat and simmer for 1 hour. Stir frequently.
- Skim off any foam and place in fridge to allow marmalade to cool overnight.
- Place 100 ml yogurt in 4 separate cups.
- Add 1 tbsp marmalade to each cup.
- Top with 1 tbsp granola and 1 tsp of chopped pistachios.
- Extra marmalade will keep for up to a week refrigerated.
