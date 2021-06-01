Serves: 4

Prep time: 1.5 hrs

Rhubarb Marmalade Ingredients:

(Yields 5 – 6 Cups)

  • 1 lbs (3 cups) rhubarb, diced
  • 1 medium orange with peel
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup maple syrup
  • ¼ cup water
  • 2 basil leaves
  • 4 mint leaves

Breakfast Cups for 4 Ingredients:

  • 400 gm vanilla Greek yogurt
  • 4 tbsp granola of your choice
  • 1 tbsp pistachios, chopped

Directions:

  1. Combine 3 cups chopped rhubarb, 1 cup sugar, 1 cup of maple syrup, and ¼ cup of water in Dutch oven or other heavy bottom pot.
  2. Blend 1 orange with peel and add to mixture.
  3. Tear and add 4 mint leaves and 2 basil leaves.
  4. Bring to a boil for 1 – 2 minutes.
  5. Reduce heat and simmer for 1 hour. Stir frequently.
  6. Skim off any foam and place in fridge to allow marmalade to cool overnight.
  7. Place 100 ml yogurt in 4 separate cups.
  8. Add 1 tbsp marmalade to each cup.
  9. Top with 1 tbsp granola and 1 tsp of chopped pistachios.
  10. Extra marmalade will keep for up to a week refrigerated.