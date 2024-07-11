ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Turkey Bahn Mi

    CML Kitchen 2020
    Share

    Yield: 4 sandwiches

    Ingredients:

    • turkey breast
    • 1 boneless skinless turkey breast
    • 2 tbsp soy sauce
    • 1 tsp grated ginger
    • 1 bunch green onions, whites
    • 1 tsp minced garlic
    • 1 tbsp brown sugar
    • 2 tsp rice vinegar
    • 1 tsp fish sauce
    • 2 tbsp water

    Bahn Mi Pickles Ingredients:

    • ½ cup carrot, julienne
    • ½ cup daikon radish, julienne
    • ¼ cup rice vinegar
    • ¼ cup sugar
    • ½ cup water
    • 1 tsp salt

    Sriracha Mayo Ingredients:

    • ¾ cup mayo
    • 2 tbsp sriracha
    • 1 tbsp rice vinegar
    • 1 to 2 tbsp sugar
    • 8 drops of fish sauce
    • 1 baguette
    • 1 bunch cilantro, washed and dried
    • ½ a cucumber, thinly sliced

    Directions:

    Turkey Breast

    1. In a mixing bowl, combine the ginger, garlic, green onion, sugar, soy sauce, vinegar, fish
    2. sauce and water. Taste and adjust as needed.
    3. Thinly slice the turkey breast and put the slices in a large Ziploc bag. Pour the marinade
    4. over the turkey breast and move it around to ensure it is covered.
    5. Put the turkey breast in the fridge and marinate for two hours.
    6. Remove the turkey from the marinade, shaking off the excess.
    7. Grill on 400°f for 4 to 5 minutes per side.
    8. Remove the turkey from the grill and set aside to rest.

    Pickles

    1. Put the carrot and daikon in a medium heat-proof bowl.
    2. Combine the vinegar, sugar, water, and salt in a small pot and bring to a boil.
    3. Pour the brine over the vegetables and cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap.
    4. Let the pickles cool to room temperature, and then put them in the fridge overnight.
    5. Store the pickles in the fridge for up to a week.

    Sriracha Mayo

    1. Combine the mayo, sriracha, rice vinegar, sugar, and fish sauce and mix well. Taste and
    2. adjust as needed.
    3. You can use the sriracha mayo right away, but for best results, put it in the fridge for an
    4. hour before using it.
    5. Sriracha mayo will last in the fridge for up to five days.

    Bahn Mi

    1. Slice the baguettes lengthwise and slather it with the sriracha mayo.
    2. Top the baguette with the grilled turkey breast, cilantro, pickled vegetables, and thinly
    3. sliced cucumber.
    4. Cut the baguette into four and serve.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Biden's debate debacle levels playing field with Trump

    In one week, Donald Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination, becoming the standard-bearer for the GOP in November. A recent Supreme Court immunity ruling combined with a failed debate performance by President Joe Biden has seen the Republican challenger’s fortunes rise exponentially.

    Samsung unveils wearable technology with AI twists

    The South Korean electronics giant on Wednesday revealed that both its first-ever premium smartwatch and a smart ring heralding its entry into a niche market will include AI features that are supposed to help people monitor and manage their health.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News