Colorado Low will skirt Maritimes, lighter snow and rain expected this weekend

A Colorado Low, so named because it originates on the eastern side of the Rockies near that state, is bringing 10 to 15 cm of snow to parts of southern Manitoba today.

The centre of the system then moves through Northern Ontario and into Northern Quebec. While not coming directly across the Maritimes, it will sweep a couple of weather fronts through this weekend. The result will be some relatively mild February temperatures and a passing mix of snow and rain.

The Colorado Low responsible for some heavier snow in parts of Manitoba.

A few flurries or showers, along with increasing cloudiness, is expected in the Maritimes Saturday. The coverage of any flurries or showers will be quite spotty around the region. High temperatures on Saturday will range from 4 to 7 degrees in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, most communities of Prince Edward Island will see a high near 3. For reference, the average high temperature for this time of February is mostly -1 to -4.

Increasing cloudiness and milder temperatures Saturday. Some isolated flurries or showers.

On Sunday, a lighter mix of snow and rain comes across the Maritimes. No significant snow accumulation is expected, with indications that it may only be the higher terrain of northern New Brunswick that could pick up some snow amounts near 5 cm. There will be a total of 2 to 10 mm of rain and showers.

While the milder temperatures will encourage melting of the tremendous amount of snow down in parts of the Maritimes after the weekend storm, the further compaction of the snow could continue to make it more difficult to clear. Even a few millimetres of rain will add additional weight to that snow and, if possible, snow should be continued to be cleared from areas vulnerable to that weight, including roofs and decks. Extreme caution should be taken in clearing of roofs as not only can it be dangerous but there is also a risk of damaging roofing material if not done correctly.

Watch the forecast for Tuesday next week. It has more potential to see a widespread snowfall return to the Maritimes.

It is not enough rain to produce a higher risk of flooding. Keep in mind that some area drainage systems are likely buried and blocked by snow. With the melt this weekend that is likely to lead to som

The next storm system we need to watch for in the long range forecast is a low-pressure system moving out of Texas at the end of the weekend. The track of that system looks likely to come close enough to the Maritimes to risk a more widespread snowfall on Tuesday of next week. There are early indications that could be heavier snow for some areas with heavier defined as amounts of 15 cm or more.