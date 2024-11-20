Communities kick-off turkey drive donations – some for the first time

Since 1991 turkeys have been collected in the Greater Moncton Area.

Its part of an initiative that was started by Sue Stultz to make sure families in the tri-communities and beyond had a proper holiday meal.

“This year our goal is 3,206 turkeys,” said Jeremy Quillian, a Lieutenant with the Moncton Fire Department.

“Last year that number was 3,979.”

While this year has a smaller goal number on the surface, Quillian says the demand is actually up, forcing the annual turkey drive to narrow their donation area this year.

“This year we’re focusing on the Greater Moncton Area. Moncton, Riverview, Dieppe because the demand in this immediate area is growing as well all know,” he said.

“The dollar only goes so far now a days, so we’re trying to focus on this area here.”

Similar to previous years, turkeys can be dropped off at 800 St. George Blvd between November 27-30th where volunteers will be ready and waiting.

Salisbury Helping Hands is one of the food banks that falls outside the donation range this year and like many others, it’s seen a rise in demand.

“We rely heavily on those donations because we have no other way to get them, only by donation at our food bank, because we don’t have an income,” said President, Laurie Stewart.

“In the last two days we’ve helped out 30 plus families. That’s up from last year and it’s only going to go up between now and Christmas.”

This year, they’re starting their own turkey drive, so that no one will go without.

“We’re saying 150 hams and turkeys, last year we needed 85 turkeys and 50 hams, so it’s a combination and our numbers are increasing,” said Stewart.

He reached out to the local fire department after finding out they wouldn’t be receiving their regular donations, while he says it was a small hitch, he has no doubt that the community will pull through.

“They’ll come through. We know they will. We’ve got freezers ready. We’re waiting for the turkeys and hams,” he said.

Brad MacLeod says this is a brand new initiative for the fire department and while it’s hard to ask volunteers to give even more of their free time, everyone was on board.

“As soon as I got the phone call, my wife was in the room with me and she said ‘we’re got to do it,’” he said.

“This is an opportunity to kind of focus on our neighbours and the people that live here in the community and help the community.”

The campaign officially kicks off on Thursday and will wrap up on December 14th with the Salisbury parade.

Donations can be dropped off at the food bank, the fire department or even The Green Pig which donated freezer space for the cause.

Mayor Rob Campbell was the first to step up and donate.

“It’s an opportunity for our community to show that we take care of each other and you know what, deep inside, it makes me proud to know that we’re going to do this and we’re going to show the world and Canada that we are a community that cares,” he said.

“I know as a community we’re going to exceed that 150 and I’m very positive about that.”

The Sackville Food Bank also has to find their own turkeys this year.

The organization posted to Facebook with the news and President Heather Patterson says they received an overwhelming response in less than 24 hours.

“I already have one turkey in hand. I have two schools, a local company and a care home all giving us turkeys and 12 individuals, so it’s pretty wonderful,” she said.

Patterson says the food bank is currently serving over 160 families a month, which is a huge increase in the last year alone.

“Our clients are really struggling because of costs of food is so high and the cost of rent and most of our clients are renters,” she said.

“I don’t know what Christmas would be like for them if we weren’t around.”

In order to package the turkeys or hams for Christmas, donations need to be made by December 16th.

“I live literally three minutes from the food bank. I can be there really fast if I know there’s turkeys waiting,” she said.

Despite the fact that communities are doing their own thing this year, every organization has said, without hesitation, that if they exceed their goals, they’ll be donating to other food banks or communities in need.

“This is about community involvement and giving back and helping everybody, so to know that some of the communities that we may not be able to help this year have received help, it’s a good feeling,” said Quillian.

