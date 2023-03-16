Community reacts to disturbing report of alleged abuse by King's prof.

According to his biography on the university’s website, Wayne Hankey was Director of the King’s Foundation Year Program from 1972-1978, and College Librarian from 1981-1993. (Photo via University of King's College) According to his biography on the university’s website, Wayne Hankey was Director of the King’s Foundation Year Program from 1972-1978, and College Librarian from 1981-1993. (Photo via University of King's College)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island