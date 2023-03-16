Community reacts to disturbing report of alleged abuse by King's prof.

Feelings of shock, anger, and disgust remain a day after the University of King's College released its independent report into accusations of sexual assault, levelled against one of its former professors.

Students, staff, faculty and alumni are coming to grips with a dark history that spanned decades.

Rumours of the disturbing behavior of disgraced professor Wayne Hankey had been circulating in the community but now a final report has revealed the full details of his alleged predatory and abusive behaviour.

"I was both happy to hear that the report was coming out in its finalized form. But I was also dreading the day when we'd have to confront those findings," said Hilary Ilkay, a King's professor and teaching association president.

Ilkay, a past student of Hankey's, the subject of the report made public Wednesday, said the former professor and priest, who is now dead, had used his power and position to target and abuse young men and students.

King's president Bill Lahey held an open press conference Wednesday and apologized on behalf of the institution.

"To the men who have been harmed by Dr. Hankey's reprehensible behaviour and the university's in-action to spare you from it. I apologize to you,” said Lahey.

"We have concluded that Dr. Hankey engaged in a pattern of predatory and abusive behaviour towards some young men."

That apology was just one in a list of recommendations provided in the report filed by Toronto lawyer Janice Rubin.

The report resonated with the faculty.

"I was pleased to see, in a painful way yesterday, the university finally taking some accountability," said Ilkay. "I think that president Lahey was quite explicit that the university takes ownership over what happened and it was really nice to hear an apology."

But the report accused the school of protecting Hankey, something the King's Students' Union wants to see the school address, and make changes to the way it deals with complaints and who they defend.

"Students are very concerned about what this means for them," said Kerri Lawrence, financial vice-president with the King's Students' Union. "Wayne Hankey was only removed from his position when the charges were laid despite the university knowing about this for decades."

Hankey retired from kings in 2015 but continued to teach at Dalhousie University until he was charged by Halifax Regional Police in 2021.

In all, the 77-year-old was charged with three counts of sexual assault, stemming from incidents that happened on campus in the 1970s and 1980s.

The report didn't name names but found instances where high-ranking members of King's attempted to dissuade complainants from reporting abuse.

The student union wants those individuals to be held responsible.

"Students absolutely have concerns and have a right to be concerned about who was at the university at the time, and who knew what was happening," said Lawrence.

King's has accepted all recommendations from the report that includes King's put out a final 30-day call for individuals who may have been victimized to come forward.

It calls for the institution to make amends with those impacted by the abuse at the school and offer financial compensation to the men involved.

The university is providing support for staff, students, and alumni says Jordan Roberts, King's sexual health and safety officer.

"There are certainly a lot of impacts and hard conversations that we are having as an institution but also hard conversations that we are having one-on-one," said Roberts.

Students, faculty and alumni are all being provided with support from the university and details are available on the school's website.

"A lot of our current students aren't aware and so sometimes it's about bringing people up to speed on what's happening," said Roberts. "But providing support for our community wherever they are at and whatever their impact they are having has been the focus."