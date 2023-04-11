Community support pours in Cape Breton teen following brain surgery

Sydney, NS -

A Cape Breton teen known for her fundraising and generosity is fighting a tough battle.

Alyssa Rose, 17, has become a familiar face in the community, whether she’s presenting a cheque on the IWK Telethon, or fundraising in her community.

"She's a good kid,” said her father, Shawn Rose. “She's a hero and a rock star in my eyes. It means a lot."

The 17-year-old has also spent years battling a brain tumour.

On April 4, she had a 22 hour surgery at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

Since then, she has spent most of the time unconscious and has been on a breathing tube.

Her parents have been by her side in hospital for more than a week now.

"We weren't expecting the outcome that we received,” added the teen’s father. “But we know she's strong and she will pull through everything like she has previously done the last two surgeries.”

Community support has been pouring in for Alyssa.

Cape Breton radio host Tashia Lee is a longtime family friend. She's among the dozens who have been sharing Alyssa's photo online as a show of support.

"The community seems to be rallying back,” said Lee. “I've been seeing it on my friends' Facebook pages, and that's why I wanted to do something this morning. I posted it on Facebook so they know and they feel that warmth of the community that's really supporting them and hoping for a speedy recovery."

Over the past five years, Alyssa has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the IWK Health Centre, where she had her first two surgeries.

Now, others feel it's their turn to get behind her.

“It's nice to see that she's being recognized for what she does, because she doesn't look for anything in return,” said Rose.

This happens to be Alyssa's high school graduating year. With some big moments ahead, her parents' only wish is for their daughter to wake up and make a full recovery.

"That's our biggest goal, to see her come home and walk across the stage and get that diploma in her hand,” added Rose.