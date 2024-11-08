ATLANTIC
    • Construction worker badly injured after being struck by vehicle in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

    RCMP
    A construction worker is badly injured after he was struck by a car in Hammonds Plains, N.S., on Thursday, said an RCMP in a news release.

    RCMP, fire services and EHS responded to a report that a vehicle had collided with a pedestrian around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Hammonds Plains Road and Yankeetown Road.

    Officers learned a Hyundai Kona struck a worker holding a traffic sign after stopping in a construction zone.

    The 63-year-old worker suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

    The driver of the Kona, an 82-year-old Hacketts Cove woman, did not suffer physical injuries.

    The Halifax Regional Detachment of the RCMP is investigating the collision.

