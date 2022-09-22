Convicted murderer Patrice Mailloux captured in Quebec after breaching parole more than 2 weeks ago
Convicted killer Patrice Mailloux has been arrested by police in Montréal, Que., and is back in custody.
The 67-year-old breached the conditions of his day parole on Sept. 1, and had been unlawfully at large since.
The Correctional Service of Canada confirmed the arrest to CTV News Thursday afternoon.
Mailloux was convicted of killing 16-year-old Laura Davis in November of 1987 while she was working at her family's convenience store in Moncton, N.B.
Mailloux was convicted in the teen's death in 1988 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years. He was granted day parole in Quebec in 2016.
Brenda Davis, the sister of Laura Davis, said she was relieved to hear the news, but wasn't up for being on camera Thursday.
She did, however, send a statement saying she received the news at 2:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
"Now, myself and my family will be able to sleep better knowing that we don't have to be afraid, not knowing his whereabouts,” said Davis. “Our family and the general public are safe from any harm he could've possibly caused."
"I pray that he never gets any type of parole again. He has had many chances to rehabilitate himself over the past almost 35 years, and he has proven he is incapable of being rehabilitated."
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada's PM Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring 'severe' winds, heavy rainfall to Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona is on track to blast through Atlantic Canada and Quebec as a formidable post-tropical storm this weekend.
Russia drafts anti-war protesters into military amid nationwide demonstrations: monitoring group
More than 1,300 people were detained across Russia on Wednesday for participating in nationwide anti-war protests -- with some directly conscripted into the military, according to a monitoring group, after leader Vladimir Putin announced a 'partial mobilization' of citizens for his faltering invasion of Ukraine.
Can I give my sick kids expired Tylenol? Doctors say try this first
In the midst of a shortage of children’s medications, physicians are advising parents to avoid giving their sick kids expired medication, and to speak to trusted health professionals about how to manage illnesses as well as their anxieties.
BREAKING | Convicted murderer Patrice Mailloux captured in Quebec after breaching parole more than 2 weeks ago
Convicted killer Patrice Mailloux has been arrested by police in Montréal, Que., and is back in custody.
Newfoundland may even get snow as Hurricane Fiona hits Atlantic Canada
Newfoundland and Labrador is bracing for heavy rain -- and even snow in some parts -- as Hurricane Fiona barrels towards Atlantic Canada.
Mutiny charge withdrawn as military officer apologizes for anti-vaccine comments
A Canadian Armed Forces officer who publicly urged other military members to disobey orders and not help distribute COVID-19 vaccines apologized Thursday, saying he regretted his actions and 'public display of disloyalty.'
Son charged with murder after parents found dead in Toronto apartment
Police say a 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the deaths of his parents, who were found deceased inside an Toronto apartment on Wednesday.
U.S. Capitol rioter and alleged Nazi sympathizer sentenced to four years in prison
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, an ex-Army reservist and US Capitol rioter who said January 6, 2021, was "exhilarating" and felt like "civil war" was sentenced on Thursday to four years behind bars.
Toronto
-
Police identify 17-year-old boy fatally shot in Scarborough
Police have identified a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Police looking for new information after Ontario woman dies in skydiving crash
Police are renewing its appeal for information following the death of a Toronto-area woman who died in a skydiving crash in Innisfil, Ont. last month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's PM Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
Calgary
-
Two of three suspects on the run following pharmacy robberies in N.E. Calgary
One down, two to go: Calgary police are asking the public for an assist in apprehending the remaining suspects in a recent pair of pharmacy robberies.
-
Alberta to resume fuel tax collection October
With the price of oil dropping, the Alberta government is reinstating its fuel tax in October. Starting Oct. 1, Albertans will be charged a partial tax of 4.5 cents per litre.
-
Two more people have been charged in a fraud scheme known as the 'grandparent scam'
Since the start of 2022, Calgary police estimate that more than $1.6 million has been stolen from around 122 Calgary seniors in the scam. Even more concerning, it's getting worse – police believe 93 incidents have already taken place in September, with 35 victims losing money.
Montreal
-
Potentially fatal fungus discovered in Montreal-area hospital in first Quebec outbreak
Quebec’s health ministry has dispatched infection control teams to Pierre Boucher Hospital in Longueuil to combat a first-ever outbreak of a potentially deadly fungus in Quebec.
-
Suspects arrested in Vancouver, Ottawa following Montreal-Island mall shooting
Montreal police say officers arrested two suspects following the shooting of a 44-year-old man in the parking lot of a mall on the Island of Montreal.
-
Boy, 16, stabbed in Saint-Michel, say Montreal police
Montreal police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed on the street in the city's Saint-Michel neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Knife image, video of woman holding it prior to being shoved by officer released by Edmonton police
An Edmonton Police Service officer who shoved a woman to the ground before arresting her in an act caught on camera did his job properly, the acting chief told police commissioners Thursday afternoon.
-
Bus driver disarms rider armed with flare gun during struggle at Edmonton transit station
One person was arrested on Wednesday under the Mental Health Act after a man pointed what originally appeared to be a gun at an ETS driver.
-
Dozens of people evacuated from homes due to gas leak in west Edmonton
Several homes were evacuated after a gas leak on Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
One person killed in northwestern Ont. plane crash
One person was killed this week in a plane crash near Kenora, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s approval ratings drop by four points since being elected, survey finds
Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s approval ratings appear to have taken a dip over the last few months since he was re-elected, according to a new Angus Reid survey.
-
Soaring costs push back IAMGOLD project completion date to 2024
Surging global inflation is among the factors causing major problems for IAMGOLD's plans to develop a massive gold find about an hour south of Timmins.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's PM Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
-
Former Seaforth, Ont. golf pro found guilty of four sex-related charges
A jury found a former golf pro guilty of four historic sexual offences on Thursday.
-
London, Ont. man charged following stabbing, police issue arrest warrant
London police have issued an arrest warrant and charged a 47-year-old believed to be involved in a stabbing last weekend.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's PM Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
-
WRHA expanding hours, staff at Walk-in Connected Care Clinics
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is hoping that more staff and expanded hours at its five Walk-In Connected Care Clinics will help reduce hospital ER wait times across the city.
-
72-year-old woman recovering after carjacking: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after an assault and carjacking in Norwood Wednesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Canada's largest Canadian Tire store opens in Ottawa
As Canadian Tire celebrates its 100th birthday this month, the company opened a 135,000 sq. ft. store in the location of the former Sears store at Carlingwood Shopping Centre on Carling Avenue.
-
McKenney promises Ottawa will be net-zero city by 2050
Mayoral candidate Catherine McKenney would bring Ottawa to net-zero emissions by 2050 through a plan for “bold climate action,” they said Thursday.
-
Sutcliffe pledges $100M for Ottawa roads, pathways
Mark Sutcliffe is pledging to devote an additional $100 million over four years to repair and clear snow from Ottawa’s roads and multi-use pathways.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stabbing suspect who died in custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma'
Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma.'
-
MPs calling minister, parole board to testify over Saskatchewan mass murder
MPs have agreed to call Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and the chairperson of the Parole Board of Canada to testify as part of a House of Commons committee study into the Saskatchewan mass murders.
-
Increased demand for rare earth materials expected to add more than 100 jobs in Saskatoon
The increasing demand for rare earth materials is expected to create dozens of jobs in the city.
Vancouver
-
On the first day of fall, B.C. sees fewest people in hospital with COVID-19 in months
The number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals is the lowest it's been since early July, according to the latest update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Suspect arrested during tense incident at BC Women's Hospital
A suspect has been arrested following reports of someone carrying a weapon inside BC Women's Hospital Thursday morning.
-
2nd-degree murder charges announced in Langley homicide
Homicide investigators say a second-degree murder charge has been approved in connection to an incident that unfolded in Langley earlier this year.
Regina
-
Sask. cattle totals down more than 100K over past year: StatCan
The number of cattle in Saskatchewan has decreased by more than 100,000 over the past year, according to Statistics Canada estimates.
-
Bird flu detected in Sask., province issues animal health order
An animal health order has been issued by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture’s chief veterinary officer after several cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu) were confirmed in the province.
-
MPs calling minister, parole board to testify over Saskatchewan mass murder
MPs have agreed to call Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and the chairperson of the Parole Board of Canada to testify as part of a House of Commons committee study into the Saskatchewan mass murders.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police release images of man sought after bus driver threatened with knife
Victoria police on Thursday released surveillance images of a man they are trying to identify and locate after he allegedly threatened a bus driver with a knife. Police described the perpetrator as a Black man, approximately 50 years old, standing 6' tall with a slim build.
-
Greater Victoria gas prices predicted to jump before the weekend
Drivers on Vancouver Island may want to fill up their fuel tanks before the weekend as gas prices are expected to rise again. The average price for a litre of regular gasoline in the Greater Victoria region hit 191.2 cents on Thursday and is expected to jump dramatically by Friday.
-
Woman wanted provincewide after altercation with Victoria police arrested
A woman who is charged with multiple crimes stemming from a traffic incident in Victoria on Canada Day has been arrested.