Convicted murderer Patrice Mailloux captured in Quebec after breaching parole more than 2 weeks ago

Convicted killer Patrice Mailloux has been arrested by police in Montréal, Que., and is back in custody.

The 67-year-old breached the conditions of his day parole on Sept. 1, and had been unlawfully at large since.

The Correctional Service of Canada confirmed the arrest to CTV News Thursday afternoon.

Mailloux was convicted of killing 16-year-old Laura Davis in November of 1987 while she was working at her family's convenience store in Moncton, N.B.

Mailloux was convicted in the teen's death in 1988 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years. He was granted day parole in Quebec in 2016.

Brenda Davis, the sister of Laura Davis, said she was relieved to hear the news, but wasn't up for being on camera Thursday.

She did, however, send a statement saying she received the news at 2:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

"Now, myself and my family will be able to sleep better knowing that we don't have to be afraid, not knowing his whereabouts,” said Davis. “Our family and the general public are safe from any harm he could've possibly caused."

"I pray that he never gets any type of parole again. He has had many chances to rehabilitate himself over the past almost 35 years, and he has proven he is incapable of being rehabilitated."