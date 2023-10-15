Copper wire theft in Oromocto leaves around 300 without phone, TV, or internet service

Bell Aliant is urging the provincial and federal government to toughen punishments for people who steal copper wire after a theft in Oromocto, N.B., on Saturday morning left around 300 people without any service until late in the evening.

The telecom company says this theft is just one of many incidents, as it has experienced more than 115 incidents of vandalism in the province since January 2022.

The company also reports the number of incidents across the country to be up a staggering 221 per cent year-over-year, and are now calling on the government to increase the fines.

“Bell calls on provincial and federal governments to help improve the resiliency of Canada’s telecommunications networks by prioritizing increased fines and amendments to the criminal code to protect critical infrastructure,” said a Bell spokesperson, Julie Garneau, in a statement to CTV.

Bell Canada also says it takes around 18 hours to repairs incidents like this, and while communications are cut, customers’ safety is at risk.

The RCMP says they are aware of the recent thefts, and are investigating.

“We’re aware of the recent theft of copper in the Oromocto area. Thieves continue to target locations where large amounts of copper wire are available, this occurs in residential and commercial areas as well as any power substations,” said Sgt. Luc Samson in a phone call to CTV.

“If you have any information that can assist the investigation into any thefts of copper or similar crime please report it to your local police.”

Bell Canada is the parent company of CTV Atlantic and Bell Aliant.

With files from CTV's Alyson Samson.

