Coroner's inquest scheduled into 2022 death of N.B. girl who died after incident involving school bus

A coroner’s inquest into the death of a 13-year-old girl who died after an incident involving a school bus in Dorchester, N.B., more than two years ago will be held in November.

Hailey Pierce died at the Moncton Hospital on April 12, 2022.

A news release from the province says Deputy Chief Coroner Michael Johnston and a jury will publicly hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding Pierce’s death.

The jury will be able to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances.

An inquest is a formal court proceeding that allows for the public presentation of all evidence relating to a death.

The New Brunswick Coroner Service is an independent fact-finding agency that may not make any finding of legal responsibility.

The first day of the inquest, which is scheduled for Nov. 4 to Nov. 8 at the Moncton courthouse, is due to start at 9 a.m. with jury selection.

Background information

Emergency crews responded to a report of an injured child on Woodlawn Road in Dorchester just after 2 p.m. on April 12, 2022.

The girl sustained life-threatening injuries in the incident, which involved a school bus.

Initially, the RCMP described the incident as a collision, but the next day they clarified that nothing struck the bus.

No other details were released.

The girl was a student at Dorchester Consolidated School.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.