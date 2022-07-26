Cost of living and politician pay dominate Day 1 of short N.S. legislative session

Ongoing financial stresses facing Nova Scotians and a proposed pay hike for all MLAs dominated a new, albeit short, session of the Nova Scotia legislature that launched Tuesday.

The snap session was called a week ago by Premier Tim Houston after an independent panel recommended a 12.6 per cent pay raise for members of the legislature, which would bring their annual base salaries to $100,481 from $89,235.

Opposition members, though, say the government is missing the big picture to score some political points.

"Nova Scotians are fearful of a labour shortage that's impacting health-care delivery. That's impacting restaurants. It's impacting fish plants, Mr. Speaker," said Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill in his first question period in the role since winning the leadership earlier this month.

"And yet, we have a premier that prioritizes coming into this House on an emergency basis to deal with an MLA salary increase that might impact Nova Scotias pocketbooks by 75 cents each," said Churchill.

"Nova Scotians know that this government is getting it done," replied Premier Tim Houston.

"And I have some news for them, Mr. Speaker, we will continue to get it done on their behalf because that's the only thing we're focussed on."

Houston slashed his own salary by more than $11,246 — just 'reading the room', according to the government.

"Steep wage increases for Nova Scotians are simply not acceptable to Nova Scotians at this time," N.S. Education & Early Childhood Development Minister Becky Druhan told reporters prior to the start of the session.

"And we are listening."

"I think the government should be thinking about healthcare. I think they should be thinking about the cost of living," said NDP Leader Claudia Chender.

"And I think the timing of this is strange."

Outside, with environmental protesters on one side of the gate, and early childhood educators on the other, disagreement, too, on the priorities — except that everyone is feeling the cost of living crunch.

"And that was the reason that he gave for calling back the legislature to cancel this because he didn't think it was fair, but he also did nothing to acknowledge the struggles that Nova Scotians are facing on the ground," said Nikki Jamieson, coordinator of Child Care Now N.S.

Even with the emergency debate, which concluded just before 6:30 Tuesday evening, the short session is expected to wrap up sometime Friday.