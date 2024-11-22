Councillor in Cape Breton wins election after random draw

HALIFAX -

Wanda Hennick is the lucky winner of a council seat in northern Cape Breton after her name was picked out of a box Friday morning.

The winner was chosen by random draw after both Hennick and Amy MacKinnon received 145 votes in the Oct. 19 municipal election in Victoria County.

At a courthouse in Sydney, N.S., Victoria County's returning officer picked Hennick's name from a box in accordance with the tiebreaking rules set out in Nova Scotia's Municipal Elections Act.

Before the draw, Hennick had been critical of the rules for ties, saying they made people in the district feel like their votes didn't count.

Hennick, who was joined by her husband at the courthouse, said she was "shocked" her name was chosen, "but I'm very happy too."

"I can't wait to get things started," she said in a phone interview.

"It's been a long campaign and process that me and Mrs. MacKinnon went through. I'm just glad it's finally done."

Hennick will be sworn into office in Halifax on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2024.

