Councillor Pam Lovelace says she’s running for Halifax mayor

Halifax city councillor Pam Lovelace has announced she is running for mayor.

Lovelace has been a member of regional council since 2020 and represents District 13 – Hammonds Plains - St. Margaret's.

Pam Lovelace announces her run for Halifax mayor at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax on May 3, 2024. (Jim Kvammen/CTV Atlantic)

Lovelace made the announcement at an event at Mount Saint Vincent University Friday morning where she called her decision to run a “big step.”

She added being a woman in politics can be a difficult position to be in, and some find themselves targeted with online abuse and decide to leave.

“I feel that the only way to address the level of abuse is to hit it straight on,” she said. “So I’m ready to be that person that inspires more people to get their name on the ballot, more people to lead and become a servant of our government whether it’s municipal, provincial or federal. We need more women and more diverse voices in government.”

Lovelace said she would be the best person to lead the city because she’s not a “typical politician” and “didn’t come from a place of privilege.”

“I know what it’s like to not have a home or a roof over my head. I know what it’s like to experience gender-based violence. I know what it’s like to live in a very precarious situation and too many people are experiencing that right now all across our province, across this country,” she said. “We need leaders with lived experience who can make better informed decisions and ensure all of the voices are around the table so we’re making the right decision for the future.”

She added her priority as mayor would be to build more housing, increase housing diversity and to work together with the province, the federal government, businesses and non-profits.

There are currently three candidates for Halifax mayor.

The municipal election will take place on Oct. 19.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.