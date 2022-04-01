COVID-19 kills six more in Newfoundland and Labrador, 38 people in hospital

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Six more people in Newfoundland and Labrador have died from COVID-19.

Government data indicates the disease has now killed 116 people in the province since the beginning of the pandemic.

The province says there are 38 people in hospital Friday due to COVID-19, including 11 in critical care.

The data indicates that 688 new infections have been reported since Wednesday -- 299 cases were confirmed as of Thursday afternoon and 389 more Friday.

Over 92 per cent of people in Newfoundland and Labrador have had at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Unvaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 are more likely to be hospitalized, accounting for 10 per cent of cases but 31 per cent of hospitalizations since Feb. 28, 2021.

