COVID-19 related hospitalizations stabilize on P.E.I., 15 people being treated for the virus

Prince Edward Island reported Wednesday that there are still 15 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital - this remains unchanged from Tuesday’s report on hospitalizations - including two patients in intensive care.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says there are eight other people in hospital who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19, but they either tested positive for the virus when they were admitted, or tested positive after they were admitted.

On Wednesday, 238 new COVID-19 cases and 210 recoveries were announced. Morrison says the new cases remain under investigation.

P.E.I. has seen an average of 224 new cases per day over the last seven days.

Currently, there are 2,253 active cases of COVID-19 being reported on P.E.I.

To date, the province has confirmed 8,379 positive COVID-19 cases.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

Morrison also provided an update on the locations of current outbreaks in high-risk settings, which include:

Long-term care facilities(seven facilities with outbreaks):

Andrews of Park West

Atlantic Baptist

Beach Grove Home

Clinton View Lodge

Garden Home

South Shore Villa

Summerset Manor

Community care facilities(two facilities with outbreaks):

Bevan Lodge

Corrigan Home

Earlylearning and child care centres:

22 centres with cases of COVID-19

Six centres open

One centre closed

15 centres operating at a modified or reduced capacity

Hospitals:

Prince County Hospital

Other congregate settings:

Population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown

Prince County Correctional Centre

St. Eleanor’s House

In addition, Morrison says there are numerous outbreaks at workplaces across the province.

A list of P.E.I. schools with cases of COVID-19 can be found on the Public Schools Branch's website.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province has not provided updated vaccine numbers since Saturday.

As of Saturday, 96.6 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of vaccine and 93.4 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Health officials say 65.7 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had at least one dose.

According to the province’s top doctor, over 57,700 Islanders have their booster dose, while over 24,000 others are eligible, but have not yet received it.

Anyone age 12 and over can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health PEI clinics or at one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province.

Island children between the ages of five and 11 years can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Health PEI clinics.

TESTING

COVID-19 testing is currently limited to the following:

symptomatic individuals

close contacts of positive cases

confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Islanders who need to be tested for travel purposes will be provided with at-home rapid antigen tests -- two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.

Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.