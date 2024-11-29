ATLANTIC
    Cows killed, two people injured in collision on Prince Edward Island

    Two people went to hospital with minor injuries following a collision in Albany, P.E.I., according to an RCMP news release Friday.

    RCMP in P.E.I. responded to a three-vehicle collision involving “many loose cows and a cement pumper truck” on Route 1 in Albany at around 6:25 a.m. Two cattle were killed in the incident.

    The cows were on the loose from a nearby farm at the time of the collision, police said.

    The road was closed for several hours as cows and the cement truck were removed from the scene.

    The investigation is ongoing.

