Cracking the code: A Halifax radio club helps Maritimers send a signal

A Halifax radio club is keeping the skill of Morse code relevant by teaching Maritimers how to send their names.

“We ensure the ways of the past of Morse code are still brought on to today’s generations,” said Gord Young of the Halifax Amateur Radio Club.

“We give them a certificate of code proficiency indicating that we have taught them how to send their name and they have sent it properly.”

Volunteer Kai Woolne-Pratt says it is interesting to learn about Morse code and how it is sent.

“I think it’s really interesting. I think all the equipment and all the culture around it reveals a whole world of signals passing back and forth that we aren’t really aware of,” said Woolner-Pratt.

“What we use today is modern transmitter receivers to show the public how Morse code is still being used,” said Young.

“It’s kept alive by hundreds of thousands of amateur radio operators all over the world. Morse code remains a solid means of communication that does not require any technology. It can be done with sound or conducted with flashlights.”

Young says the club has done 5,800 tests with visitors this year.

