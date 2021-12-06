Cracks in military's Cyclone helicopters could be linked to folding tail: expert

A CH-148 Cyclone helicopter from 12 Wing Shearwater, home of 423 Maritime Helicopter Squadron, flies near the base in Eastern Passage, N.S. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) A CH-148 Cyclone helicopter from 12 Wing Shearwater, home of 423 Maritime Helicopter Squadron, flies near the base in Eastern Passage, N.S. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Atlantic Top Stories