    Crash between motorcycle, pickup truck sends 33-year-old N.S. man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

    A Nova Scotia man is in hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck in Lakeville, N.S., on Sunday.

    A Tuesday news release says Kings District RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to the collision in the 6542 block of Highway 221 just before 4 p.m.

    When police arrived, they learned a motorcycle was travelling east when it collided with a pickup truck that was pulling out of a driveway heading west.

    The 33-year-old driver of the motorcycle – a man from Centreville, N.S. – was taken to hospital by Lifeflight with life-threatening injuries.

    The driver and sole occupant of the truck, a 64-year-old man from Waterville, N.S., was not injured, according to police.

    Highway 221 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

