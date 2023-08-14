Critics dump on Halifax's 'ditch tax' in aftermath of flash flooding
“This is the centre line of my culvert, and as you can see, it's collapsing,” explains homeowner Robert Leblanc, pointing to the culvert at the end of his driveway.
LeBlanc says he and his family don't dare drive over it, for fear of losing a vehicle.
This particular damage followed a recent deluge.
“It was of such a magnitude, that it flooded out this culvert, that culvert, and the next one,” he says.
But he had been complaining about the failing culvert for years and has filed an appeal of Halifax Water’s storm water charges against his property.
To say the municipality’s storm water system has been put to the test this summer may be the understatement of the year.
Halifax Water is responsible for it, but the utility says it's got a lot to do right now after several record-breaking rainstorms.
“We want customers to know that we are working quickly and safely to repair the damage," writes utility spokesperson Jeff Myrick in an email to CTV.
“We know people are frustrated, but we respectfully ask for patience. The severity of this damage will take time to repair."
As for the tax, Myrick writes, “If the ditch or culvert no longer allows water to flow, Halifax Water will repair or replace it at no additional cost to the property owner. This is part of the service they pay for through their stormwater bill. This involves Halifax Water dispatching crews, trucks, and excavators to complete the work.”
Halifax MLA Brendan Maguire knows the tax is a municipal matter, but feels it’s just not working.
“Are getting value for it?” Maguire asks, “I would argue it's one of the worst values we have as taxpayers."
He says the tax collected for the specific purpose of maintaining and fixing ditches is proving to be a failure.
“All you have to do is drive around in your communities, look at the ditches, if you have a ditch, and see the state of it, they're either overgrown and the water is actually coming out of the ditch, or the culverts are actually collapsed or full,” he explains.
“”I'm hearing a lot of the same things,” says Halifax Councillor Becky Kent.
Kent sits on the Halifax Water Board of Commissioners and admits there's been confusion about jurisdiction between the utility and the municipality on the matter.
She says, if anything, the extreme rainfall received this season is testament to how important the infrastructure is.
“The rural areas in particular, they struggle with, 'what's the benefit to them?' Well, we're starting to see the importance of those ditches now,” she says.
Back in Lake Echo, Robert LeBlanc says he has no intention of paying the tax.
“This is essentially a cash cow,” he says, “I still haven't paid it."
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada
A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed
After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married. The Canadian 'Physical' star and the 'Property Brothers' host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.
How to access CTV News as Meta blocks news from platforms in Canada
Canadians who follow CTV News on Facebook and Instagram may have noticed they’ve been blocked from viewing the latest news after the passing of Bill C-18. But you can continue to access our award-winning and trusted content by visiting our digital platforms directly, as well as downloading the CTV News app, signing up for alerts on news that matters to you, and more.
Ikea Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds recalled due to choking hazard for children
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for Ikea’s Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds, warning that the products pose choking hazard to children.
A climate connection to Alberta wildfires? Smith says most in province caused by humans
In an interview with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith would not say whether Canada's historic wildfire season is connected to climate change.
Passenger arrested after flight from Australia to Malaysia returns to Sydney in 'emergency incident'
An airline flight from Australia to Malaysia returned on Monday to Sydney, where a passenger was arrested hours later in what police described as an emergency incident.
Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River, Enterprise, K’atl’odeeche First Nation, Fort Smith and surrounding areas as wildfires spread near the communities.
Convicted murderer in his 80s walks away from N.B. prison, is recaptured by staff
A convicted murderer in his 80s 'walked away' from the N.B. minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary and was recaptured over the weekend, Correctional Service Canada said.
Toronto
-
Newborn acquired infection after being fed stranger's breast milk in Toronto NICU
While under neonatal intensive care last summer, an Ontario family's premature baby suffered low oxygen levels and acquired an infection after being fed a stranger's breast milk — but, ultimately, it was a lack of communication from the Toronto area hospitals' staff that has "forever shattered" the family's trust, they say.
-
One person dead after fire in Toronto west end
One person has died after a fire in Toronto’s west end on Monday evening.
-
Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
Calgary
-
Calgary man identified as victim of weekend shooting outside Market Mall
Calgary police say the brazen shooting death of a man outside a busy northwest shopping centre this weekend is believed to be targeted.
-
Armed robbery at Calgary consignment store leads to meth bust
Three people are facing charges in an armed robbery at a Calgary consignment store that led to more than $27,000 worth of meth being seized.
-
Tasty auction tale ends as Edmonton-based restaurant chain buys Alberta donair costume
An Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain is the new owner of a donair costume, winning an auction by an Alberta government surplus site.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area man recounts his family's escape from Maui wildfires
The Carpinteyro family from Montreal's South Shore was visiting Hawaii for the fourth time in late June. But on their last day, they found themselves in the middle of the town of Lahaina, a resort beach-front vacation spot, as it went up in flames on Aug. 8.
-
Police arrest second suspect in Ontario in Claudia Iacono killing
Montreal Police (SPVM) say they've arrested a second suspect from Ontario in connection with the shooting death of Claudia Iacono, who was gunned down in her car in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG) borough on May 16.
-
Water management to cost Montreal billions as city seeks public's input
Aging infrastructure, climate change and population growth are putting Montreal's water resources under considerable pressure. Faced with the magnitude of the issues at stake and the investments planned, the city is launching a public consultation on the future of water on its territory.
Edmonton
-
Tasty auction tale ends as Edmonton-based restaurant chain buys Alberta donair costume
An Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain is the new owner of a donair costume, winning an auction by an Alberta government surplus site.
-
Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River, Enterprise, K’atl’odeeche First Nation, Fort Smith and surrounding areas as wildfires spread near the communities.
-
Alberta premier offers up contradictory versions for imposed wind and solar pause
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has offered conflicting explanations for why her government put a temporary ban on large wind and solar energy projects.
Northern Ontario
-
Victims identified in Kirkland Lake's most recent double homicide
On Tuesday residents of Kirkland Lake were shocked to learn two people had died in the second double homicide in less than two weeks, Saturday Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the victims’ identities.
-
Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
-
Impaired drivers keep northern Ont. police busy
Impaired drivers have been keeping members of the Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario busy in recent days.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Special weather statement issued for London, Ont.
A special weather statement is in effect for London and surrounding counties with Environment Canada advising of potentially ‘significant’ rainfall through Tuesday.
-
London police arrest two teenagers in death of 16 year old in Glen Cairn
Two teenagers wanted in the death of Malik McDonnell-Mills have been arrested, the London Police Service said on Monday.
-
Morning rush hour crash in south London, Ont. claims life
It was a devastating scene at the intersection of Highbury Avenue South and Dingman Drive in London Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Liquor strike to continue; MBLL accepts conciliator recommendation to end strike
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is accepting a recommendation from a conciliator to move ahead to binding arbitration with unionized workers, but it doesn't appear the union has the same plans.
-
'Construction rage': City urging drivers to slow down and show respect in construction zones
Winnipeg drivers annoyed with road construction could be taking their frustrations out on those just trying to do their jobs.
-
‘They’ve changed his path of life’: Family looking for answers after man left in coma
The family of a Winnipeg man is looking for answers after an assault last month left him in a coma.
Ottawa
-
Ottawans reminisce about the 2003 blackout 20 years to the day
It's been two decades since Ottawa experienced its largest blackout on Aug. 14, 2003. The massive power outage, stretching from Ontario to Illinois, left the capital in darkness.
-
Homeowners in one Ottawa neighbourhood at risk of losing insurance after yet another flood
Residents on Adams Avenue in Ottawa say they're worried they could no longer be eligible for insurance because of repeated floods.
-
He rescued her when she was 3 in 1944, now, the two meet in Ottawa for the first time since then
In a moment that was almost 80 years in the making, a 98-year-old Ottawa veteran reunited this weekend with the girl he rescued when she was just three years old in Holland during the Second World War.
Saskatoon
-
Engineer who designed doomed rural bridge can resume work in Sask. later this year
An engineer who designed a doomed bridge in rural Saskatchewan can resume practicing later this year as long as he's not working on a similar structure.
-
Saskatoon police searching for 47-year-old missing for more than a month
Saskatoon police are searching for a man who has been missing for more than a month.
-
Sask. couple wins $100,000 in Lotto Max draw
A Crystal Springs woman decided to check her lottery tickets while getting gas and discovered a financial windfall was in store for her family.
Vancouver
-
Robot servers In Metro Vancouver restaurants get mixed reviews
While one restaurant in Metro Vancouver has "fired" robot servers in favour of human ones, another says they work well and that their novelty attracts customers.
-
B.C. woman says bus driver threatened to refuse service unless she put on a jacket
Catie Alvarez is left feeling outraged and degraded after a recent encounter with a bus driver.
-
$19.8M for a Pender Island mansion with working farm and vineyard
A custom-designed waterfront mansion on Pender Island has just hit the market for $19,800,000 and it comes with a sprawling 105-acre property – impeccably maintained by a live-in caretaker named Terry.
Regina
-
Four Regina city councillors look to declare a 'houselessness emergency'
A group of four Regina city councillors are putting forward a motion to declare a "houselessness emergency" at its next meeting.
-
Harvest in Saskatchewan beginning ahead of schedule
Odds are if you haven’t already – you’ll be seeing a lot of combines on Saskatchewan fields soon. Many producers are seeing an earlier harvest this year.
-
Kindersley teen killed in single vehicle rollover
A 16-year-old teen from Kindersley was killed over the weekend following a single vehicle rollover.
Vancouver Island
-
New south Langford elementary school receives an Indigenous name
In south Langford on Monday, reconciliation was on full display as a naming ceremony took place on the site of what will soon become School District 62’s newest elementary school.
-
Body of 49-year-old woman recovered from lake near Victoria
Police divers have recovered the body of a 49-year-old woman who drowned Saturday in Thetis Lake Regional Park, near Victoria.
-
Canadian warships depart for Indo-Pacific operation, fulfilling promise to increase naval presence in region
The Canadian military is delivering on its promise to increase the number of warships deployed annually to the Indo-Pacific region from two ships to three, starting this summer.