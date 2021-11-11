Crowd gathers in Halifax to honour sailors past and present

HALIFAX -

In wartime and in peacetime, the Royal Canadian Navy plays an oversized role in the lives of Maritimers.

It was among the largest navies in the world at the end of the Second World War and Thursday, on the shores of the same ocean where the Battle of the Atlantic waged, hundreds gathered to honour sailors past and present.

At Halifax's Point Pleasant Park, it was a sunny morning with a huge a crowd to honour those who placed service and sacrifice over self.

The gathering was very different from 12 months ago.

"Last year with the pandemic and the restrictions, it really seems like a much more lonely event," said Naval Commodore Chris Robinson.

Retired Master Seaman Gaeten Tremblay rarely misses Remembrance Day ceremonies, and he was not missing this year’s.

"It's great to see so many people out today," said Tremblay. "Especially after the last 20 months with people being isolated."

Roland Marshall's military roots go back to 1944 as the Second World War entered its final stages.

"I served on the frigate HMCS St. Pierre," said Marshall, who sailed with an escort group in the dangerous waters of the North Atlantic. "It was our group that took the surrender of 15 German U-boats, off Trondheim."

Marshall is now 94 years old. That would mean in 1944, he was only 16. It was too young to serve at the time, but the naval recruiter gave the young man some guidance.

"He said: get a new birth certificate and come on back and I will swear you in," said Marshall.

Almost eight decades later, Marshall says he wishes 94-year-olds could still serve in the navy.

"Sure," he said.

Marshall is forever a sailor, always a hero and he was honoured on this Remembrance Day.