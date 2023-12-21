Cruise ship stops in Saint John, N.B. for first ever December visit in Atlantic Canada
When most people book a cruise for the winter months, the last place they expect to come is Canada, given the countries reputation of cold, harsh winters.
For the nearly 2,900 passengers aboard the MSC Meraviglia, that was the situation they found themselves in on the first day of the season after their trip to the Bahamas was re-routed north due to weather. Passengers found out about the itinerary change just a day before departure, and had the option for a cruise credit for another voyage, but given the last second nature many repacked their bags and headed out to sea.
The final stop on the cruise was Saint John, N.B., marking the latest day in the year a cruise ship has ever come to Atlantic Canada.
“We were actually all packed up and winterized as the season ended on November the seventh,” says Port Saint John cruise excellence director Natalie Allaby.
“We got word from MSC last Friday that they decided to divert to ship north from New York City. Our team pulled together over the last couple of days, we got a bunch of Christmas decorations, brewed a bunch of hot chocolate, and are ready to have a great day with the passengers.”
The ship docked in Saint John at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning and departs at 7 p.m. Upon its arrival in the harbour, the ship was serenaded by carolers from Saint John High School.
Once passengers disembarked from the comforts of their cabins, they quickly realized winter in Saint John is slightly different from that in the Bahamas, with it feeling like -13 in the Port City Thursday. The reactions were mixed.
“A little bit,” said passenger Chris O’Connor when finding out about the change in plans for the cruise. “But I probably wouldn’t have visited here before so why not, let’s give it a go.”
“I was disappointed because I wanted to get down to warm weather,” said fellow passenger Mike Connor. “But you can’t control it.”
Others chose to look as the trip as a new opportunity.
“I mean we were surprised but he (my friend) has never been to Canada,” said passenger Rebecca Lubin. “I was there when I was really little so we’re excited to be around here.”
When asked wat they were looking forward to about being in Saint John, the answers won’t surprise locals.
“We are going to the reversing falls,” says Lubin. “Looking to just go uptown and see what there is here.”
“Couple of breweries, found that out already,” laughed O’Connor. “Then we’ve got the market place and then just walking around and trying to stay warm.”
For those wondering if this could become a regular holiday occurrence, it will not. Allaby says this was more of a one-off, and normally cruise ships try to head to the same general area.
“This decision for them to come north, to change the whole itinerary and come to Canada this time of year is certainly a first,” Allaby says. “It could happen again but I wouldn’t bank on it.”
The 2024 cruise schedule for Port Saint John will be released in the New Year.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
