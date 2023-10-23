CTV Atlantic recognized at the 2023 RTDNA Awards

CTV Atlantic was recognized at the 2023 Radio Television Digital News Association Awards, which were held in Toronto Saturday.

The RTDNA Awards honours the best in local and national journalism.

CTV Atlantic won two national awards – Best Live Special Events and Best Video Journalist.

The Best Live Special Events award was for CTV News at Six’s coverage of the 30th anniversary of the Westray explosion.

CTV’s Sarah Plowman received the Best Video Journalist award for her powerful story about ALS patient Angela Parker-Brown.