ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • CTV Atlantic recognized at the 2023 RTDNA Awards

    CTV Atlantic was recognized at the 2023 Radio Television Digital News Association Awards, which were held in Toronto Saturday.

    The RTDNA Awards honours the best in local and national journalism.

    CTV Atlantic won two national awards – Best Live Special Events and Best Video Journalist.

    The Best Live Special Events award was for CTV News at Six’s coverage of the 30th anniversary of the Westray explosion.

    CTV’s Sarah Plowman received the Best Video Journalist award for her powerful story about ALS patient Angela Parker-Brown.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News